CABOT, Ark. (KTHV) - A school bus slipped on a wet patch of Douglas Road in Cabot this morning, Oct. 20. Fifteen students were on the bus. No one was hurt.

Cabot Superintendent Tony Thurman tweeted that students were checked at the scene and that school nurses will check them again as parents are contacted.

8:03. Bus accident on Douglas Road. Fifteen students on bus. No students transported from scene. Students were checked at the scene and will be checked again at school while parents are being contacted. — Dr. Tony Thurman (@DrTCabot) October 30, 2018

© 2018 KTHV