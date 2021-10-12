Cabot school band to perform at world famous Carnegie Hall

It’ll be a first for all 48 members to be on this stage. For half it’ll be the first time they’ve been on a plane.

CABOT, Ark. — Members of the Cabot High School band have been hard at work this holiday season preparing for a performance many around the world dream of.

Forty-eight Cabot students will leave for New York City on Monday to perform at the world-famous Carnegie Hall.

Band Director Rusty Hart is excited for his kids. “Slowly but surely, we’re getting all the pieces in place and the check marks checked. Man, it’s almost time to go.”

A series of fortunate events landed Cabot an invitation along with Russellville and Arkansas Tech to play in the Big Apple.

“The director at Arkansas Tech contacted me and said, 'Hey the group from Cincinnati backed out. Would you like to take their place?' and we were like absolutely we’re in, let’s go,” Hart said.

This performance is an opportunity percussionist Brandon Reynolds couldn’t have drummed up in his wildest dreams.

“I mean it was crazy to think about, I mean the Beatles have played there which is wild,” he said.

Fellow Senior Ashley Muller can’t for this band to come together on the stage where so many icons have before.

“Seriously don’t think it will feel real until we’re there on the stage at Carnegie,” she said.

“You know we have literally talked to them you know this is how you handle the airports, make sure this is what you don’t carry on the plane," Hart said. "When we’re in the big city walking and how to handle yourself.”