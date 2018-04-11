Believe it or not, it’s getting close to “that time of year” again! The city of Cabot announced the 22nd Annual Santa Shack schedule for 2018.

They are encouraging all of community to bring their kids to see Santa Claus that will be located at the Cabot Wal-Mart Supercenter,

Children and family will be able to chat with Santa and tell him what they’d like for Christmas! There will be a free candy cane for each child with available photo options.

The 2018 Schedule:

November 23rd - December 15th

Fridays: 6–8 p.m.

Saturdays: 9–11 a.m., 12–2 p.m., 3–5 p.m., 6–8 p.m.

Sundays: 12–2 p.m., 3–5 p.m.

December 17th - December 21st

Monday-Friday: 3–5 p.m., 6–8 p.m.

December 22nd & December 23rd

Saturday: 9–11 a.m., 12–2 p.m., 3–5 p.m., 6–8 p.m.

Sunday: 12–2 p.m., 3–5 p.m.

