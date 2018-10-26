CABOT, Ark (KTHV) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation celebrated the completion of the Cabot North Interchange on Thursday. The new interchange in Cabot is going to connect traffic from Arkansas State Highway 38 all the way to U.S. Highway 67.

People who live there said the new stretch of road will give them easier access to the large highway but also divert traffic from Arkansas State Highway 367, that runs through the city and is known to get congested during rush hour.

“My kids go to daycare right down here, at the four-way and picking them up after school is an absolute nightmare,” said Cory Kreuger, who lives in Cabot. “It’s backed up, especially if the train comes, you’re going to be there for quite some time.”

“I would say anything that takes the traffic away from Main Street in Cabot is a good thing because it tends to get very congested especially around going to school time or getting out of school time, “said David Bryant, who also lives in Cabot.

Scott Bennett, Director of Arkansas Department of Transportation said the interchange will also help the city flourish.

“This gives more access to the city from the north side of Cabot. Anytime you have additional access, it’s going to open up opportunities for growth in that area,” said Bennett.

Currently, the Arkansas Department of Transportation is reviewing bids to build a similar interchange in Maumelle, that would connect Counts Massie Road to Highway 40.

“We’re looking at about a year to be able to complete that project once they get started if we are able to award it,” said Bennett.

Drivers in Maumelle said that interchange is much needed.

“In the morning time, around 7 o’clock through 8:30, there’s traffic both ways coming in and out of Maumelle and then also around 4:30 to 6:30,” said Stephen Greene.

“I work downtown, so that’s like 20 minutes away from here. That would maybe cut it down to about five minutes,” said Bryant Roddy, who also lives in Maumelle.

© 2018 KTHV