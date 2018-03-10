CABOT, Ark. (KTHV) - Suicide has had a major impact on Lonoke County in the last few months and years.

Multiple lives have been lost to suicide; both young and old. On Tuesday night, community partners including the Cabot School District came together to host ”Sharing Hope in Cabot”.

The event drew a large crowd with nearly no seats left open.

Steven Blackwood, President of the Alex Blackwood Foundation for Hope, was the keynote speaker and shared his personal story of losing his son Alex, a Cabot High School graduate, to suicide 10 years ago. He called for action from individuals and the community to raise awareness about suicide to help save lives. He also called for people to end the stigma when it comes to talking about suicide.

“Suicide is preventable and depression is treatable,” said Blackwood. “Suicide is everyone’s business everyone has a part to play because it's a community obligation.”

THV11’s Amanda Jaeger was the moderator for the event. She shared her personal story of losing her father to suicide at the age of 17.

“After my father took his life, I learned just how prevalent suicide truly is,” said Jaeger. “It’s more important than ever that Arkansans become equipped to prevent suicide and are willing to have honest conversations about it.”

A team of expert panelists including Lisa Hunt, Mary Kay Meachem and Susie Reece answered community questions about suicide ranging from how to notice signs of suicide in young people and adults to how the community should respond when a suicide occurs.

Panelists also encouraged guests to attend the upcoming safeTALK training happening October 9th at the Veterans Park Event Center at 508 N. Lincoln in Cabot from 6pm-9pm. The training teaches people the basic steps to connect people at risk of suicide to life-saving resources. Both professionals and members of the general public are welcome to attend. To register, click here.

