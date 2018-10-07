The Camden Police Department has arrested two people after officials at the Arkansas Children's Hospital say a 5-year-old girl was severely malnourished and may have been poisoned with salt.

In a press release, Camden PD said Antwon Davidson and Janecia Moore turned themselves in Monday for active warrants.

Police say they were called to the local hospital on July 6 to find Moore with Davidson's 5-year-old daughter, who allegedly fell down some stairs and complained of her neck hurting. Moore is Davidson's live-in girlfriend, according to police.

Medical staff made it known they were concerned about the child's weight and she was transferred to the Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Officials at ACH described the child to police as being "severely malnourished, emaciated and frail with sunken facial features." They also said the girl was "crying out for food and drink" when she arrived at ACH.

The girl then told ACH staff that she wasn't allowed to drink after 6:00 p.m. because she "potty's on herself."

At ACH, the child was treated for severe malnutrition, dehydration and hypernatermia. Police say a doctor reported that the levels of sodium found in her body were "so high it was likely to have caused permanent injury or death if the conditions persisted."

The child also told staff that the two suspects "put salt in my rice" and made her eat it. Police say this is consistent with salt poisoning.

Davidson and Moore have been charged with criminal attempt of 1st degree murder, 1st degree domestic battery and the abuse of a minor.

