LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Tuesday is Election Day, and after months of campaigning and two weeks of early voting, it is voters’ last chance to have their say in the 2018 midterms.

People on all sides of the election were busy Monday making sure that happens. Voters stood in long lines at polling places well past the close of business, and campaigns used all their resources to get them there.

Congressman French Hill and his wife, Martha, joined many of his campaign volunteers for a phone bank session Monday afternoon. Rep. Hill, running for reelection against Democrat Clarke Tucker and Libertarian Joe Swafford, gave interviews to radio and TV stations in between phone calls.

“It’s important because about 50 percent of the people vote early, and 50 percent vote on Election Day,” he explained.

He said most of the work being done on the final day of early voting was to encourage constituents to go to the polls. He said the work of winning them over had been done over his last four years in office and the last several months of campaigning.

“We’ve been door-knocking, obviously, for months,” he said, “but then when you get to the final phase, you want to call people and urge them to remember to vote. And we’re calling people who we think will support me and haven’t voted yet, so that’s a good group to be touching base with.”

Jared Henderson, the Democratic candidate for governor, took a slightly different approach to the penultimate day of his campaign. He said many of his volunteers canvassed neighborhoods around the state in the rain, and that they were still attempting to win over undecided voters.

“It’s also the people that tend to sit out and may be on the fence about voting at all,” he said. “In 2014, our last midterm election, 57 percent of registered voters in Arkansas stayed home. You know, those are the folks that, in an ironic way, actually determine who our leaders are. We’re trying to get some of them off the sidelines, get them into this process.”

When polls closed at 5 p.m., there was still a line nearly 45 minutes long at the Pulaski County Regional Building. Several candidates, including at least three of Little Rock’s mayoral candidates, stood outside, asking water-logged voters for their support.

“I think it’s just a lot of engagement on both sides of the political spectrum,” Hill said of the increased turnout. “People are excited about this race, they’re excited about what’s going on in our country, and they want to have their voice heard. And isn’t that exactly the objective?”

"Wherever you fall on the political spectrum, I think we all agree that we're living in usual political times,” Henderson reasoned, “and it has really sparked some strong feelings in people, both people that want to see what we're seeing continue, and people that want things going in a different direction.

Final numbers have yet to be tallied, but early voting turnout is expected to be tens of thousands of votes higher than in 2014. The Arkansas Secretary of State’s Office reported that 398,459 people voted early as of the end of Saturday night, compared to approximately 360,000 who voted early in 2014. In Saline County, for instance, early voting turnout increased by 22 percent, and puts turnout on pace to rival the 2016 presidential election.

“I just want to encourage everyone that hasn’t voted yet,” Henderson said, “to get in and use your voice. You know, a lot of people have sacrificed a lot for us to be able to choose our own leaders. It’s a privilege to vote, and I also think it’s a responsibility.”

Henderson and other Democratic candidates joined forces for a rally at Bernice Garden Monday night. They thanked their volunteers and urged them to keep spurring supporters to the polls.

“The work that they have done matters,” Henderson said. “You know, we have reached thousands and thousands and thousands of people this year, many of whom have not been engaged in the political process in years, or maybe ever.”

Both Hill and Henderson said Arkansans remain receptive to their messages, even after a long campaign cycle in which politics has taken a larger place in American culture.

“People want to have the responsibility to vote, but they also want the honor of the candidate asking them for their vote,” Hill said, “by any means: in person, digitally, or on television.”

“People are tired of commercials and texts and phone calls, to some extent,” Henderson said. “But I have yet to meet a person who generally isn’t happy when there’s face-to-face contact. You know, if someone comes to their door and really goes out of their way to engage them—certainly when I meet people… I was in three different counties and towns today, just kind of shaking hands at diners. And nine out of 10 people you meet, they’re really flattered and appreciative when you take the time to engage them personally in the political process.”

The weather should be much better Tuesday than it was Monday. Hill encouraged everyone—especially those who think their vote does not matter—to cast a ballot.

“You can look and find examples all through history,” he said, “all through history just here in Arkansas, of votes mattering because the election was so close, it was won by one vote, or 10 votes. So, every vote is important, and I encourage all of our citizens to exercise their obligation and vote to help our country be a better place.”

Voters should remember to bring a photo ID with them to the polls. To find your polling place and better familiarize yourself with the candidates and issues, read the THV11 Midterm Voting Guide.

© 2018 KTHV