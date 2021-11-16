Electric vehicle startup Canoo to move headquarters to Bentonville

The electric vehicle company Canoo announced plans to relocate its headquarters to northwest Arkansas and create more than 500 new jobs.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The electric vehicle company Canoo has announced plans to relocate its headquarters to northwest Arkansas and create more than 500 new jobs.

The company said Monday that its headquarters will move from California to Bentonville - which is also the home of Walmart.

A research and development facility will be in nearby Fayetteville.

Canoo announced earlier this year that it would build a manufacturing facility in Pryor, Oklahoma.