After over a year, the iconic Capital Hotel finally set to reopen May 17

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a long 15-months, the Capital Hotel in downtown Little Rock is set to reopen on May 17th.

"It's so important to this city. It's a staple of history. It's iconic. It's legendary,” said Terry Bechtold, the hotel general manager.

We took the first step inside the Capital Hotel for the first time in over a year.

Some of the logistics have changed, but a lot remains the same.

Bechtold said the community will love the fact that the original staff will return.

"Billy at the front here, he's like an icon of himself. He knows everybody who walks up and down this street,” said Bechtold.

Come May 17th the hotel will open its more than 90 luxury rooms at full capacity along with the Bar and Grille.

It will return to hosting events again including your favorite holiday celebrations.

Guests will be required to wear masks, and if you don’t one, the hotel will have some on standby.

Though the state has eased up on restrictions, the hotel won't take those steps just yet. They will continue following the CDC guidance.

Along with safety precautions, they have purchased additional cleaning supplies.

"We are taking that extra step to make sure our guests are comfortable and safe,” said Bechtold.

Just one block over the Wasabi Sushi Bar is excited about the hotel's return.

"We are hoping it brings in more customers because with the pandemic it's been slow,” said Landon Griffith, employee.

When the hotel shut down Griffith said they lost a big crowd of business.

"We definitely lost a lot of nighttime customers,” said Griffith. “We are the closest one to there so a bunch of people would come over at like 7:30 or 8:00, drink for an hour or two, and hangout."

Since 1876 celebrities, former presidents, and even people like you and me have enjoyed what the Capital Hotel has to offer.

Now It's easy to say they are ready to greet guests once again.

"The importance of it being open is key to the growth and continue coming out of the pandemic and getting back to normal,” said Bechtold.

The Capital Hotel is now taking reservations for opening day on May 17th.

You can also begin making reservations for the Bar and Grille.