Capitol rioter wants to testify against Donald Trump

A local attorney representing one of the most recognizable figures of that day says he's ready to turn on former president Trump

ST. LOUIS — There are new developments in the case against two people charged in connection to the Capitol riot of Jan. 6.



On the eve of his arraignment, an attorney for the so called 'QAnon-shaman,' Jacob Chansley, 33, says he's ready to turn on former President Donald Trump.



Chansley is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds for his role in the unrest.



St. Louis attorney Al Watkins tells the I-Team, Chansley now wants to testify at Trump's impeachment trial.



Watkins claims Trump's words incited people, such as Chansley to enter the Capitol building.



"It will be absolutely fundamentally necessary for those who are serving as the judges at that impeachment trial to hear the voices of those who were incited and there is no more prominent face of those were incited than that of my client," Watkins said.

Watkins says prosecuting Chansley and others involved in the unrest sends a mixed message.

"The government on one hand says, the President should be impeached and prosecuted in an impeachment trial for saying things to incite people to do things that they otherwise shouldn't have done," Watkins said. "I don't think any President, Democrat or Republican, Trump or Biden wants the government to send out a message to all of us...that you have no right to believe the words of your President, you have no right to rely on the truth of the words spoken by your President."



Chansley is currently in custody in Washington D.C. Watkins says he will enter a not guilty plea at his arraignment Friday.

Sullivan woman charged in Capitol riot



Meantime, the case against a local woman involved in the unrest is moving forward. Emily Hernandez, 22, of Sullivan, Missouri has her initial appearance scheduled for Tuesday. Her attorney Ethan Corlija tells the I-team, she will appear remotely.



Corlija also tells the I-Team he's taken on another client who was at the Capitol on Jan. 6.. That person has not yet been charged.

