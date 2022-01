According to the owner of The English Muffin, a handful of people are hurt, including one person taken to the hospital after being thrown several feet.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — On Sunday morning, a car drove into The English Muffin in Hot Springs.

According to the owner of the restaurant, a handful of people are hurt, including one person taken to the hospital after being thrown several feet.

First responders say none of the injuries are life-threatening.

The driver was not injured.

