People paying higher costs for car maintenance due to inflation

Inflation continues to impact our wallets every day— and if you're needing some work done to your car, inflation may have changed how much you'll pay.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Coleman and Son Automotive has been in business for more than 30 years, and over that time things have changed— especially the cost of services.

“We used to see oil changes back maybe in the 90s for 20 bucks. I mean, that 1999 or change special was a is a thing of the past,” said Dee Coleman, Owner of Coleman and Son Automotive.

Coleman explained that over time things like oil changes have started to cost much more, especially within the last year.

“The most common thing people gripe about is the cost of oil changes, due to the fact you must get those done more periodically,” said Coleman. “10% to 20% increase, especially on your synthetic oils.”

It hasn't just been the price of oil changes.

“Your cost of tires, your tires on your vehicle costs more than they did last year or the year before,” Coleman explained.



He also explained that inflation has been the reason behind the price increase, which has also impacted what they're paying.



“Just the price of parts period, we've seen an increase in price the parts, the normal water pumps and maintenance belts like that,” Coleman added. "But here now we're just used to paying it. So that's just something that we have to do.”

Though there is good news when it comes to supplies. Coleman said that they're no longer having delays as they did a few months ago.

“The supply chain has picked up here in the last few months,” said Coleman. “It slowed down a little bit, but it caught back up and things seem to be looking pretty good.”

As maintenance costs continue rising, Coleman said you should not hold things off in hopes of the prices going down.



“Anything that you put off can cost you more in the future. So go ahead and get that maintenance done on that vehicle,” he said.

Coleman advises people to call their mechanic for a price check so there are no surprises when you pay— and to check and see if there's a way they can help you save.

