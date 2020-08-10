Mohamed allegedly sent 84 applications for mail-in ballots, which were later found at his residence, investigators said.

CARROLLTON, Texas — A candidate running for mayor of Carrollton was arrested Wednesday night on multiple felony charges of voter fraud after investigators found 25 mail-in ballots that were allegedly forged, sources tell WFAA. He faces 109 felony charges.

Zul Mohamed, 39, faces 25 counts of knowingly possessing a ballot with intent to defraud, a second-degree felony, and 84 counts of providing false info on a voting application, a third-degree felony, according to jail records.

Mohamed is being held at the Denton County jail. His bond has not been set yet.

He had been seeking election against incumbent Mayor Kevin Falconer.

On Thursday morning, county and state investigators executed a search warrant at his home in Carrollton and found 25 ballots, the Denton County Sheriff's Office said.

Denton County Sheriff's Office said investigators focused on Mohamed on Sept. 23 after they noticed that many ballots were being mailed to the same address. Mohamed allegedly sent 84 applications for mail-in ballots.

Investigators made contact with Carrollton residents whose ballots had been requested and learned the residents told them that they had not requested any ballots be mailed to the P.O. Box, the sheriff's office said.

The ballots were sent to a mailbox that the sheriff's office said Mohamed allegedly rented with a fake ID and that allegedly belonged to a nursing home facility, which was later found to be false.

Investigators began a surveillance of the postal facility and inserted an undercover officer there.

On Oct. 7, investigators saw that a box of the requested ballots were picked up from the P.O. Box and investigators continued to surveil the suspect.

A search warrant was obtained to search the Mohamed residence, where investigators found the box with the ballots including several that were open, the sheriff's office said. The fake ID was also found.

Mohamed was placed under arrest.

A second-degree felony carries between two to 20 years of prison with a possible fine up to $10,000. A third-degree felony carries a two to 10-year prison sentence and also a fine of up to $10,000.

The Denton County Sheriff's Office in conjunction with the Texas Attorney General's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Lewisville Police Department were involved in the case.