Every 'Carry The Load' stop in Arkansas this May

Carry The Load is a nonprofit organization that works to spread the "true meaning of Memorial Day."

"Carry The Load," a national organization, will make its annual stops in Arkansas on May 23 through May 25.

The event, a National Relay, travels 20,000 miles covering 48 states via five routes. Teams walk and cycle throughout a 32-day stretch. Organizers said, "It's an amazing opportunity for people of all ages around the nation to honor and remember our fallen heroes."

THV11 has been a proud sponsor of Carry The Load for a number of years, and this year -- like in years past -- host of The Vine Adam Bledsoe will walk and cover the Arkansas stops live on Tuesday, May 23 in the station's 9am broadcast.

These are the relay stops in Arkansas:

Tuesday, May 23:

8am | Ben E. Keith Mid-South Distribution Center: NLR

10am | City Market: NLR

11:30am | Wyndham Riverfront Little Rock

2pm | Little Rock National Cemetery

3:30pm | Little Rock Central Fire Station

5:30pm | Brady Elementary School: Little Rock

8pm | Little Rock Fire Department Station 14

Wednesday, May 24:

8am | Hot Springs Police Department

10:30am | La Quinta on Central Ave: Hot Springs

Noon | Cliff Harris Stadium: Arkadelphia

1:30pm | Brookshire's on Pine St.: Arkadelphia

Thursday, May 25:

8am | Hope Fire Department

9am | Walmart Supercenter on Hervy St.: Hope

10:30am | US Hwy 167 & State Hwy 108: Texarkana

12:30pm | Miller Co. Dept. of Human Services: Texarkana

2pm | Beech Street FBC: Texarkana