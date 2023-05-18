Every 'Carry The Load' stop in Arkansas this May

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (Eds. note: The video attached is from May 2022.)
"Carry The Load," a national organization, will make its annual stops in Arkansas on May 23 through May 25.
The event, a National Relay, travels 20,000 miles covering 48 states via five routes. Teams walk and cycle throughout a 32-day stretch. Organizers said, "It's an amazing opportunity for people of all ages around the nation to honor and remember our fallen heroes."
THV11 has been a proud sponsor of Carry The Load for a number of years, and this year -- like in years past -- host of The Vine Adam Bledsoe will walk and cover the Arkansas stops live on Tuesday, May 23 in the station's 9am broadcast.
These are the relay stops in Arkansas:
Tuesday, May 23:
- 8am | Ben E. Keith Mid-South Distribution Center: NLR
- 10am | City Market: NLR
- 11:30am | Wyndham Riverfront Little Rock
- 2pm | Little Rock National Cemetery
- 3:30pm | Little Rock Central Fire Station
- 5:30pm | Brady Elementary School: Little Rock
- 8pm | Little Rock Fire Department Station 14
Wednesday, May 24:
- 8am | Hot Springs Police Department
- 10:30am | La Quinta on Central Ave: Hot Springs
- Noon | Cliff Harris Stadium: Arkadelphia
- 1:30pm | Brookshire's on Pine St.: Arkadelphia
Thursday, May 25:
- 8am | Hope Fire Department
- 9am | Walmart Supercenter on Hervy St.: Hope
- 10:30am | US Hwy 167 & State Hwy 108: Texarkana
- 12:30pm | Miller Co. Dept. of Human Services: Texarkana
- 2pm | Beech Street FBC: Texarkana
To learn more about how you can get involved with Carry The Load, click here.