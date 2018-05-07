Lots of people put watermelons on the menu for their Independence Day cookouts, and the melons from Cave City are known to be as good as they come.

But it appears some shoppers have been tricked.

Salem Produce Stand wrote on its Facebook page that it had heard reports of people claiming to sell Cave City watermelons that are likely not authentic.

“The Cave City watermelon has a reputation of being a good product,” Phillip Johnson said, “and the farmers stand behind their product, and guarantee it to be good, of good quality.”

If anyone would know about the quality of watermelons grown in Cave City, it would be Johnson and his brother Gary. “Our mom and dad were farmers, and so both of us literally grew up from the time we were born, in the watermelon field,” Phillip Johnson said. “We’ve been together as Johnson Brothers 42 years.”

He said he could not recall another year with the kind of weather Arkansas has seen this year, with a long winter transitioning almost seamlessly into a warm summer. “We went from, we thought we were gonna be three weeks behind schedule, to being about a week ahead of schedule,” he said.

Since watermelons thrive with warm days and warm nights, the farm’s 15 acres produced a quality crop at breakneck speed.

The brothers started selling at their retail stand last week, and are just beginning to send out their first deliveries to markets elsewhere in the state. If other people are trying to pass off run-of-the-mill melons as the Cave City variety, Phillip Johnson said it would not be the first time, and he is still not sure how to feel about it.

“You know, they say that imitation is the greatest form of flattery,” he said with a smile. “So, I guess in one sense, you’re flattered that people think enough that they’re trying to pass something else off as your product. But then, on the other hand, it’s a little bit aggravating, too, to think that you’re being used in some way.”

Authentic Cave City watermelons have a sticker on them that says Genuine Cave City Watermelon. The certification program was created by the local chamber of commerce on behalf of all the farms in the area. The stickers all have the growers’ name and contact info on them, to help shoppers verify the produce’s origin.

Johnson also recommended that shoppers visit the website for the Cave City Watermelon Festival. “There’s a link to all the growers, and all the growers’ farms, with their phone numbers, and you can always call and ask questions, and find out if we have vendors in a certain area,” he explained.

© 2018 KTHV