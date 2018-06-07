LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) -- CBD oil is popping up in stores across Arkansas, in different shapes and forms. Now you can even find them in gas stations in Saline, Pulaski, and White County.

The Citgo in Alexander off Interstate 30 sells a product line out of Kentucky called Fifty Shades of Green, the gas station carries their CBD oil, gummy worms, gummy bears, and Cozy O's.

The company's website said their products are THC free, made with pure natural CBD oil, and they even have tracking barcodes on all packages to show they follow the strictest testing laws.

However, parents are worried about the accessibility becoming available for their children and teenagers.

Citgo said they only carry CBD products behind the counter and you have to be 18 or older to buy them.

Karen Farst, a pediatrician at Arkansas Children’s Hospital, said CBD still isn't regulated, so you can’t be sure what you’re getting at a store, gas station, or online.

“There can be very reputable companies that do a good job keeping it pure and telling you exactly what's in it and then there could be another company that is not really abiding by what they say might be in it and there's no way to know because there's no testing to see what's in them,” she said.

She said now that CBD is being packaged in things like gummies, children are more likely to be attracted to them.

“If an adult is buying the CBD gummies and they have kids in the house they need to be very careful,” she said.

Farst said she does not endorse switching out medication for CBD oil until it is regulated.

“Taking someone off a medication that we know for sure is there and trying something we're really not sure about the dosage or component, really could be hazardous to the child,” she said.

Farst also encourages people to check with their primary care doctor before taking CBD oil.

© 2018 KTHV