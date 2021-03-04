Here's how you can celebrate Easter in central Arkansas

Thanks to the vaccine and lower COVID-19 cases, more Easter celebrations are popping up.

ARKANSAS, USA — Last year, Arkansas guidelines prevented more than 10 people gathering, which prevented a lot of Easter celebrations from happening. This year, events are popping up this weekend to celebrate the holy day.

Saturday:

North Little Rock Easter Eggstravaganza

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Funland in NLR's Burns Park

$5 per child and includes all kinds of activities

Sherwood Hop Up Easter Egg Hunt

Sherwood is holding a Hop Up Easter Egg Hunt at multiple locations throughout the city at 10 a.m. Bring your own basket as you search for the 8,000 eggs hidden all over. You can find clues on their Facebook page.

Sunday:

War Memorial Stadium Easter Service

Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church in Little Rock typically holds a community Easter sunrise service in the River Market. It was canceled last year. In fact, the church has only had virtual services throughout the pandemic. But this weekend, the congregation will gather together at War Memorial Stadium. Service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday at WMS. Gates open at 9:45 a.m.

Compassion Center Easter Meals