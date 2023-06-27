As extreme heat hits Arkansas, summer camps prepare for what's ahead

As the temperatures continue to rise in Arkansas, the heat has been top of mind for many, including those at summer camps with outdoor activities.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Thursday is expected to be some of the hottest days of the year so far, with temperatures reaching the low hundreds and heat indices near 110 degrees.

For those who work outside, it's a concern. It's also top of mind for summer camps, with kids outside.

"I tell the staff, like, on 'Game of Thrones,' they always say 'winter is coming,'" Mike Simmons, Camp Director at Lake Nixon, said. "Well, here we say 'summer is coming.'"

With extreme heat headed our way, Simmons said it's important to plan.

"So it's critical, it can be a serious health issue if we don't take care of these kids," he explained.

There are multiple ways they're planning on doing that.

"Limiting direct exposure to the sun after 11 o'clock in the morning, we give our kids some time in an air-conditioned room each day," he added.

They also double the amount of swim time during the day. Most importantly, they have plenty of water to keep campers hydrated.

The last thing they want is kids getting hurt from the heat.

"So kids, generally, they don't notice whenever they're not feeling well," Camille Hatcher, a nurse at Lake Nixon, said.

She said they can keep campers cool and hydrated while at camp— but parents should also be on the lookout.

"Whenever they're overheated, they're usually fatigued, they can have a headache, they can feel nauseous," she said. "They can be really sweaty, it's never a good sign when they start to feel cool or clammy."

Simmons said they've also purchased cooling towels to help out. He added that they'll do anything they can to help and plan to keep campers safe.