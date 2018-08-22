LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - UPDATE: Crews are working to have University back open at 6 a.m. on Aug. 23.

ORIGINAL: According to Central Arkansas Water, a massive water main break has caused water to flood the area surrounding Evergreen Drive and University Road.

Crews are laying down asphalt on University and Evergreen in Little Rock this morning after a water main break Wednesday evening. Lanes are expected to open around 6am. @THV11 #beon11 pic.twitter.com/zSKkoERBCt — Raven Richard (@RavenTHV11) August 23, 2018

Images from the scene show collapsed concrete and trashcans rolling through the street.

Crews with Central Arkansas Water (CAW), are isolating the spot that broke to determine if it's a small seam that can quickly be patched up or an entire section of pipe that will need to be replaced.

Doug Shackleford, Central Arkansas Water, is optimistic that it will be a quick fix. He said the road might be repaved, but bumpy, before morning rush hour.

CAW shut off the water in that line, so they have 8 hours before a provisional boil notice has to be issued.

Nobody is without water at this time.

