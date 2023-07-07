Central Arkansas Water partners with Promise to offer no-fee payment plans

Central Arkansas Water has partnered with Promise to offer customers a way to set up no-fee payment plans for past-due water and sewer charges.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas Water (CAW) has partnered with Promise to offer customers a simple way to set up no-fee payment plans for past-due water and sewer charges.

The program launched on July 3, and all residents and businesses that owe $50 or more on their CAW water bill are eligible for it.

Customers who enroll in a payment plan for their outstanding balance will be protected from penalties, fees, and water service disconnections as long as they stay current on their plan.

“I am excited to partner with Promise and to provide our customers with a more convenient, flexible, and personalized payment experience,” said Tad Bohannon, CEO at CAW. “We want to meet our customers where they’re at, empower them financially, and ensure they continue to receive high-quality water services from us.”

The PromisePay portal will allow users to select a payment plan option, set up automatic payments, and provide contact information for payment reminders and other notifications through text messaging.

Promise has partnered with cities across the nation to offer payment plans to customers and distribute millions of dollars of water bill relief.

“Central Arkansas Water has an impressive track record of demonstrating their commitment to water equity and affordability,” said Phaedra Ellis-Lamkins, CEO at Promise. “This was evident in our successful collaboration with CAW to sign up their residential customers to receive Low Income Household Water Assistance Program funds from the State of Arkansas.”