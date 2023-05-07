Central Arkansas Water rate increase begins | Here's what to know

Central Arkansas Water bills are expected to be more expensive this month as the company increased rates to better prepare for the future.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas Water (CAW) customers will likely see a more expensive bill this month after a recent rate increase.

The company said the hike was the only way to keep water flowing into the future, and it's all part of a bigger plan.

“CAW is currently the third lowest rate of large water utilities in the U.S.,” said Doug Shackelford, director of public affairs and communications for Central Arkansas Water.

This is the first time customers will have a higher rate in years.

“The initial change that happened on July 1 was really in their base charge,” Shackelford said. “Not the actual volume of water they use, but just the base charge to have the meter in the connection, and it went up less than $1.”

Shackleford said this is all part of a 10-year plan.

“We'll see another change on Jan. 1, and then every Jan. 1 after that through 2032,” Shackelford said.

Shackleford said the increase is necessary for the future of the water supply in Central Arkansas. The extra money collected over the next 10 years will fund repairs to the CAW systems.

“Back in the 90s, we began removing lead service lines from our system," Shackelford said. "We have no known lead in our system on our side of the meter."

Recently, CAW invested in the Ozark Point Water Treatment Plant and has seen nothing but positives.

“We put about $35 million into our Ozark Point Water Treatment Plant," Shackelford said. "It's one of the most modern plants in the country now.”

Shackelford said the rate increases will help them continue making improvements.

“$150 million alone into the water treatment plant, another $60 million into a new raw water line from Lake Maumelle to that treatment plant to ensure redundancy," Shackelford said. "If something happens to the main line, that's there now. We'll still be able to get water from the lake to the treatment plant."

For CAW, it all boils down to bolstering a dependable water system.

“It's right by our future generations who are going to depend on this system to provide clean water in their homes,” Shackelford said.