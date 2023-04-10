Changes coming to Jacksonville Animal Shelter

The Jacksonville mayor says the animal shelter will receive renovations after a unanimous vote by the city council.

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — Several changes are underway at the Jacksonville Animal Shelter after a unanimous vote by the city council to see an old building become new and improved.

"I've been able to pull $100,000 to go towards the animal shelter now," Jacksonville Mayor Jeff Elmore said. "Do some renovations of buildings there."

Elmore said the animal shelter hasn't always been a top priority, but as the city grows and more people move to Jacksonville, he's seen a need for the remodel.

"The animal shelter has not been at the forefront of the city or public's attention," Elmore said. "We're fortunate that we're in a position now that we're able to put resources towards it."

Elmore said the renovations will bring a new layout, rooms and equipment. Jacksonville Police Chief Brett Hibbs said his crew had wasted no time getting to work to see the vision come to life.

"We're in the process of cleaning out clutter, and just junk that's been stored," Hibbs said. "We're going to make a pet pantry for the citizens to help feed and give leashes, clothing and toys for animals in the community."

Hibbs said the ARPA funds will also be able to help them provide additional services in the future.

"We're going to add a veterinary room, a meet and greet room for new adoptions, people to get to know their pets," Hibbs said. "Will probably have a low-cost spay-neuter clinic eventually if we make a vet room where we can do those procedures, but we're going to do a whole remodel... gut the building and make the adequate space and necessary changes. We need to install some new programs."