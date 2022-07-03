In a video taken on a Lavaca Middle School bus, students are heard sarcastically chanting “Rosa Parks and BLM” to a Black student.

LAVACA, Ark. — In a video obtained by 5NEWS from Feb. 22, students on a Lavaca Middle School bus are heard laughing and chanting "Rosa Parks and BLM." to a Black, 13-year-old classmate, Alyssa Shaw.

"This was malicious. It's horrible. I mean I just balled when I saw that video," said Alyssa’s mom, Becky Burris. "I just could not believe it. It is so hurtful. I don’t understand how people could think that is anywhere close to ok.”

Burris says this isn’t the first time her daughter has been bullied because of her race. A similar situation happened in October which resulted in Burris requesting the school to take action.

"You're allowed this to happen again,” asked Burris. “You're supposed to be protecting my child and this is now twice."

Lavaca Public Schools gave 5NEWS this statement reading,

“Lavaca School District became aware of an incident on a school bus that occurred February 22, 2022. Lavaca School District officials opened an investigation in the incident and after concluding the investigation determined that violations of the school district’s bullying policy occurred.”

The school district couldn't give specifics on disciplinary actions because the students are minors.

Lavaca Police are now investigating, which includes interviewing students. The Lavaca Police Chief says the students involved in the bullying could face harassment charges. However, charges are dependent on the prosecuting attorney.

"Set an example," Burris said. “This is not tolerable. This is not something that we are going to tolerate."

Burris calls her daughter strong for the way she handled the situation and says she is staying enrolled in Lavaca Middle School until the end of the third quarter. She says her daughter will then transfer to the Fort Smith School District.

"She said they want me gone and I do not want to give them that satisfaction, to think that they ran me off," said Burris.

Burris says she wants to draw attention to the situation but wants to call for an end to violent threats made to the school.

"I don't want it to be violent,” Burris said. “That was never the intent of speaking out. The intent was to bring awareness that there is a problem."

Burris is hoping that the Lavaca Middle School Principal will take action on this situation, to prevent it from happening again.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.