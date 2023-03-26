Cheech Marin to speak at Crystal Bridges next month

Crystal Bridges will be hosting a lecture at the Great Hall by the comedian, actor, musician, and activist Cheech Marin.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Comedian Cheech Marin is set to speak at Crystal Bridges next month.

In honor of its exhibition Diego Rivera’s America, Crystal Bridges will be hosting a lecture at the Great Hall by the comedian, actor, musician, and activist. Max Durón, senior editor at ARTnews, will also be joining Marin on stage.

Drawing from the speakers’ careers and experiences, those who attend will be able to explore the importance of Chicano art, Marin’s own collection of Chicano art and connections between contemporary Chicano art, the work of artist Diego Rivera, and the themes of the exhibition.

Crystal Bridges says this conversation promises to shed new light on the museum’s collection and Diego Rivera’s America while informing, enlightening and entertaining.

The event will be held on April 24 from 6-7 p.m. Tickets will be $30 for the public and $24 for members. You can reserve your spot online or by calling Guest Services at 479-657-2335.

