Chief Meteorologist Tom Brannon celebrates "Torment Tom" week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It’s “Torment Tom” week here at the THV11 studios!
The THV staff had a goal of raising 500 boxes of cereal and together they collected a total of 777 boxes!
Since the staff did such a ‘cereal-lously’ great job at collecting cereal, Chief Meteorologist Tom Brannon agreed that he could be tormented for a week, in order to celebrate.
On Tuesday, our staff was served up some delicious mocktails and refreshments by none other than ‘Butler Brannon’ himself.
“Torment Tom” week continues through the end of this week so be sure to stay tuned to see what other torments are to come.