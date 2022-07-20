Chief Meteorologist Tom Brannon celebrates "Torment Tom" week

The THV staff had a goal of raising 500 boxes of cereal and together they collected a total of 777 boxes. Now it's time to celebrate with "Torment Tom" week.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It’s “Torment Tom” week here at the THV11 studios!

The THV staff had a goal of raising 500 boxes of cereal and together they collected a total of 777 boxes!

Since the staff did such a ‘cereal-lously’ great job at collecting cereal, Chief Meteorologist Tom Brannon agreed that he could be tormented for a week, in order to celebrate.

On Tuesday, our staff was served up some delicious mocktails and refreshments by none other than ‘Butler Brannon’ himself.