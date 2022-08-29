Child dies after being swept away by floodwaters in Bentonville

Bentonville police say a woman is in the hospital and an 11-year-old has died after being pulled into a storm drain during heavy flooding.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville fire crews pulled two people out of a storm drain after they were swept away Monday evening because of heavy flooding in Bentonville.

According to a press release from the City of Bentonville, Bentonville Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Boydston says that children were playing in the water in a retention area at SE C and SE 28th street near the Walton Crossing Apartments.

Police say an 11-year-old boy became distressed, and a woman, 47, entered the retention area to help him before both were pulled into the storm drain.

Police say shortly after arriving in the area, rescue crews were able to find and remove the woman from the storm drain and take her to a local hospital for care.

As rescuers continued their search, they found the child and took him to a local hospital where he ultimately died.

Bentonville police say this is an active investigation and that there are no additional details available at this time.

