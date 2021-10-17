Viral social media post helps reunite Indianapolis man and service dog

Chris Hise was power washing Ale Emporium's building Friday morning in Castleton when his 11-year-old service dog, Onesimus, went missing.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana man is thanking the social media community for helping him find his service dog.

Chris Hise and his 11-year-old service dog, Onesimus, are regulars at Ale Emporium on Allisonville Road.

"She looks after me more than I look after her," Hise said.

So, while Hise was power washing the restaurant's building Friday, Oct. 15, "O" went on stroll to say hi to some familiar faces and was picked up by a concerned citizen who thought the dog was lost. Hise said he was devastated.

"I was getting my heart prepared. You don't know what God's going to do, or what people are going to do with an animal in their hands," Hise said.

Seeing his heartache, his sister, Patricia Molden, acted quickly and used the power of social media and posted flyers asking the community for help finding "O."

"That was really hard because I was afraid we weren't going to get her back. I didn't know how he was going to handle losing her because that's his world," Molden said.

The viral post made it in front of the right eyes, thanks to the help from Ale Emporium employees, who shared the flyer on their social media accounts. "O" was located and returned a day and a half later.

The community's generosity left Hise speechless.

"The servers here, their prayers, they got together on social media themselves," Hise said.

As far as the people who took "O," Hise said he just hopes "O" was as much of a blessing to them as the dog is to him.

"That's God's dog. If these people got some joy and love out of this animal I've had for years, I'll give it," Hise said.