City of Greenwood announces plans for splash pad

GREENWOOD, Ark. — The City of Greenwood announced plans for a splash pad at Bell Park.

The city says it plans on breaking ground on the project this fall, and intends to have it done by 2024.

A photo of the concept was shared on their Facebook page.

"We have worked extensively to make sure your kiddos have a fun and safe place to cool down in the summer!"

City of Greenwood! Exciting News! You are looking at the initial concept for our Splash Pad in Bell Park! We have... Posted by City of Greenwood Parks and Recreation on Friday, April 28, 2023

