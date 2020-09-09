x
City of Fayetteville creates mask hotline to report violations

Residents are asked to report any individuals or businesses not following the state's mask mandate in public spaces.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville has created a hotline for residents to report individuals not wearing masks or businesses not enforcing masks for customers.

Washington County has reported 7,703 positive COVID-19 cases since March, and the University of Arkansas has already reported 923 active cases from students and faculty members. 

The City of Fayetteville Mask Hotline is 479-575-0258. Residents are asked to report any individuals or businesses not following the state's mask mandate in public spaces. 

It was also announced that additional police officers and fire marshals would be enforcing mask-wearing in the Dickson Street area on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. 

