The City of Fayetteville approves ordinance impacting the homeless

The approved ordinance in Fayetteville will allow unhoused people to camp in residential areas by redefining campgrounds.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A proposed ordinance in Fayetteville has been approved that will allow unhoused people in residential areas while redefining camping and campgrounds in the city's unified development code

"We are here to actually ask the city to not pass that ordinance because we feel like the thing the city needs to do is deal with the homelessness situation in our town," said Gladys and Richard Tiffany, residents who were against the ordinance.

"We're here to support the city ordinance for legal campgrounds instead of unsanctioned illegal campgrounds," said Jannie Layne and Steve Real, residents who were in favor of the ordinance.

On Tuesday night, the city approved types of properties to be under a "conditional use permit" with guidelines to follow such as consent by the property owner, waste pickup, and access to restrooms and clean drinking water.

"Of course, we can always go back and make changes, we can be very flexible, but at the end of the day we have to be very careful that we're not comprising the health and safety of our residents," said D'andre Jones, Fayetteville council member for ward 2.

Complaints have been made by citizens worrying about the safety of those campsites. Council member Jones says the ordinance is not intended to harm.

"It is intended to keep everyone safe. I want the citizens of Fayetteville to know that there's no perfect policy, but based on the research that we've done, and the things that we can do, we are making health and safety our number one priority," Jones said.

Right now unhoused people have been camping out on a residential property near the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

"Our place is not ideal, but it is safe. There have generally been 10-12 people there for the last 2 or 3 years and the majority are women who need a safe place," Gladys and Richard Tiffany said.

Those for and against the proposed ordinance have a common goal of health and safety, but those for the ordinance said that they want cleanliness and respect for their loved ones in the cemetery.

"What we're asking of this group is to clean it up and maintain some respect and honor for those who have buried their children, husbands, wives, and mothers [at the cemetery]. Give us the respect that we are giving you when we say 'We're not trying to shut you down, just be a responsible citizen,'" said Layne.

Those for the ordinance also say this subject is not about the homeless population, but the conditions surrounding the cemetery.

"When it rains, water flows off the Tiffany property, and carries human feces, toilet paper, and syringes, all the way up to the gate that flows through the fence, and onto the cemetery," Real said.

