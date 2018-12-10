LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – The city of Little Rock will break ground Monday, Oct. 15 on Phase 1 of a project that will see the widening of Kanis Road.

In May 2013, the Little Rock Board of Directors approved funding for the design, acquisition of right-of-way and a portion of the construction cost for improvements to Kanis Road from Shackleford Road to Gamble Road.

In 2018, the Board approved additional funding for construction. The project is to be constructed in phases with the first phase from Shackelford to west of Embassy Drive. The estimated total project cost is $13 million.

According to a press release, the improvements will consist of a five-lane street from Shackleford Road to Bowman Road with two travel lanes in each direction and a center turn lane. From Bowman to Gamble, the design provides one travel lane in each direction with a center turn lane. Additional lanes are provided at the Bowman intersection.

All improvements include new storm sewers, curb, gutter and sidewalks.

The current construction contract is $4.2 million and runs from just east of Shackleford Road to west of Embassy Drive and Centerview Drive. The contract includes a new traffic signal at the intersection of Kanis Road with Centerview Drive and Embassy Drive.

This phase of the construction work is expected to be completed in one year.

The contractor for this project is Burkhalter Technologies of North Little Rock. The design engineer is Jacobs Engineering Group of Little Rock. Little Rock Public Works Department will administer the contract.

Additional phases of construction, from west of Embassy Drive to Bowman Road and Bowman Road to Gamble, will also begin in 2018.

