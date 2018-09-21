Ahead of Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Arkansas to attend a campaign rally for Representative French Hill, Democratic challenger Clarke Tucker said it's "no surprise" that Pence would support his Republican colleague.

"It's gonna be no surprise to people that a Republican vice president is supporting a Republican congressman," Tucker said. "It makes sense for him to come because they have worked together on making health more difficult for people like myself, of people with pre-existing conditions by repealing essential components of the Affordable Care Act."

When Tucker announced his campaign for the Second Congressional District, he said he was compelled to run after beating cancer in 2017.

Hill, who was elected in 2014 and re-elected in 2016, is seeking a third term in the House of Representatives.

Tucker told us that Pence's campaign stop in Arkansas shows "how vulnerable they see this race."

FiveThirtyEight's election forecast for 2018 considers the race "likely Republican." A recent poll has Hill leading Tucker by 9 points.

