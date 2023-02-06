Cleanup continues on Wynne High School two months after tornado

Two months ago, an EF-3 tornado ripped through Wynne, destroying the high school and surrounding homes. The community is still working to recover.

WYNNE, Ark. — Two months after an EF-3 tornado ripped through Wynne, cleanup is still happening on the grounds of the high school.

The building has since been torn down as the area gets ready for another to be built in its place.

Generations of students passed through the halls of Wynne High School, including alumni Hana Settles, who said it was hard for her to see the building go.

"I called my mom to check on her [the night of the storm]," Settles said. "She was like, 'It's bad... the whole school is just gone.'"

Settles was a regular on our morning show The Vine.

She last visited Wynne a few weeks before the tornado hit, gathering video for her 10-year class reunion.

That video is now one of the only memories of what's left.

"Just be able to be in the place that brought us all those memories," Settles said. "It's just not there anymore."

Wynne High School carried a lot of those memories for her, including dating her husband and meeting lifelong friends.

Settles isn't the only one with a close connection.

"There are memories," Wynne School District Superintendent Kenneth Moore said. "That's the one thing about Wynne, we are such a close-knit family."

Just like Settles, Moore is a graduate of the district. While the building is gone, the memories are still there, and they're planning to keep them around.

"One of the visions we have is to have a memory wall somewhere in the new high school," Moore said. "To have some things that some other schools and places have done for us."

It's also a chance to make new memories. They may not be able to get the building back, but the next generation of students will have a new home to remember all their own.

"To know of all the hope and what the future is going to bring to Wynne once the school gets rebuilt," Settles said. "Wynne is going to be on top once all of that is finished."