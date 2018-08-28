LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Following a false alarm at the Salt Bowl football game on Saturday, August 25 at War Memorial Stadium, the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism has increased security measures for events at the facility.

ADPT has added these security measures:

A clear-bag policy for all athletic events.

Use of a security wand on all patrons entering the stadium.

A prohibition against loitering in the concourse.

War Memorial Stadium has been home to thousands of family-friendly events over the decades. ADPT plans to continue that time-honored tradition. However, the world has changed in the past few years, and increased security is a necessity.

“Our number one priority is safety,” said ADPT Executive Director Kane Webb. “At the same time, we want everyone who comes to War Memorial to feel comfortable and enjoy themselves. We believe that the clear bag policy and use of security wands will be the least invasive method to accomplish that goal, and can be implemented immediately. Going forward, we will continue to evaluate security measures and enhance them as necessary.”

An investigation into the incident at the Salt Bowl is ongoing. ADPT will keep the public updated as the investigation unfolds.

