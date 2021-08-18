Clinton National Airport hosting job fair due to influx of passengers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Clinton National Airport is hosting a job fair on Thursday, August 19.
The fair will start at 10 a.m. and last until 2 p.m., and will feature more than 80 jobs with on-site interviews.
A job fair is a unique event for the airport, but necessary due to the rapid rebound in passengers they’re experiencing, according to the airport's release.
Whether it's entry-level or high-experience positions, jobs offer competitive pay, attractive benefits and many have sign-on bonuses. Learn more here: https://www.clintonairport.com/airlines-flights/job-fair/. Free parking will be provided.