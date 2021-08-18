Clinton National Airport hosting job fair due to influx of passengers

A job fair is a unique event for the airport, but necessary due to the rapid rebound in passengers they’re experiencing, according to the airport's release.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Clinton National Airport is hosting a job fair on Thursday, August 19.

The fair will start at 10 a.m. and last until 2 p.m., and will feature more than 80 jobs with on-site interviews.

A job fair is a unique event for the airport, but necessary due to the rapid rebound in passengers they’re experiencing, according to the airport's release.