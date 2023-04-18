A closer look at new library legislation in Saline County

The Saline County Commission approved a resolution Monday requesting the Saline County Library restrict children's access to material deemed not "age appropriate."

Example video title will go here for this video

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — The Saline County Quorum Court approved a resolution Monday requesting that the Saline County Library restrict children's access to material deemed "inappropriate by the public."

More than a dozen people spoke for and against the resolution, which aligns with Act 372, legislation that amends the law concerning obscene library materials.

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, offered more clarity regarding the resolution Tuesday.

"Me and other legislators, the majority, are concerned about what's happening culturally and want parents and others to have a voice," Sullivan said. "All the bill does is set up an appeal process."

Sullivan said every public library has an existing appeal process, but this act would allow leaders to weigh in.

"It includes the Quorum Court or the City Council," Sullivan said. "The case may be the final arbiter of where books are placed."

Here's how the process works:

Someone can appeal to the library director, and that librarian decides. If the person disagrees, they can go before the library board. After that decision, they can appeal it to elected officials, which means the City Council or Quorum Court makes the final determination.

"They appeal appropriateness of the book to where it's placed, not whether it's obscene, that whether it ought to be banned," Sullivan said.

Sullivan added that this act is meant to make the material not easily accessible to children. He clarified that it's not an outright ban on books.