Full closure on Broadway Street in North Little Rock scheduled for this weekend

As construction continues, a full closure of Broadway Street in North Little Rock is set to begin on Friday night and go through early Monday morning.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Due to an ongoing construction project, beginning at 10:00 p.m. on Friday, October 13 through 5:00 a.m. on Monday, October 16, a segment of Broadway Street in North Little Rock will be closed to traffic.

Crews will close down Broadway Street between North Olive and North Locust Street so they can put in structural steel on the new I-30 westbound bridge that is over Broadway.

All traffic headed west along Broadway should take the northbound frontage road towards Bishop Lindsey Avenue, then take North Olive Street and return to Broadway Street.

Any traffic headed east on Broadway will need to take a detour to Poplar Street, then take Riverfront Drive and return to Broadway.

Drivers are advised to exercise caution when driving through work zones.