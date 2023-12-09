Highway 67/167 exit ramp closure coming soon in Jacksonville

In the next few months, there will be lots of road changes in the works for Jacksonville as crews work to widen Highway 67-167 to six lanes.

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — In Jacksonville, there have been lots of road changes in the works as crews work to widen Highway 67/167 to six lanes.

There are years worth of work to do and lots of closures set to begin soon. All the construction happening has had people in the city hoping it would go by fast.

"It's really a headache. It's really traumatic, the different changes that's going on here in the city. But we know it's part of the growth," Jacksonville City Council Member James Bolden said.

Bolden said he will have to make some adjustments of his own in the next couple of weeks when exit 11A heading northbound on Vandenberg Boulevard closes permanently.

This will also be the case in late October when the North James Street Bridge over Highway 67 closes for a year.

"We all know that whenever you're going to make changes or grow, it's going to take some discomfort," he said.

Dave Parker with ARDOT said the plan is to rebuild the North James Street Bridge.

"It's not that the bridge is in bad shape or necessarily that old but it just needs to be wider, more reinforcement for the increased capacity we expect in that area," Parker explained.

Overall, the project is only about 10 percent of the way completed, so he asks those who take Highway 67 often to have some patience.

"I understand, I drive through there quite a bit as well that you know, just to get off a ramp and on ramp. It's going to take some greater awareness," he added.

Bolden holds on to his positive attitude knowing it'll be worth it to him in the end.

"I'm at least glad that ARDOT is looking at improving our city our highways and making it a better place to travel," Bolden said.

ARDOT expects to finish the construction in late 2027.