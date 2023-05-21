Pettaway Square coffee shop to offer non-alcoholic beverages

Pettaway Square has seen many changes recently, and soon there will be there a new coffee shop in the area brewing up something special for everyone.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In the Pettaway neighborhood lies Pettaway Square— a community that was years in the making, is now home to residential apartments and businesses.

“14 commercial businesses that are established in Pettaway Square. Additionally, there are eight residential apartments,” said Mike Orndorff, the man behind Pettaway Square.

The community is continually growing, and a coffee shop is expected to fully open its doors in the next coming weeks.

“I promised my residents, I promised the people that were opening commercial spaces here that they were going to have a coffee shop, and I’m a man of my word,” said Orndorff. “So, my wife and I just decided to do it ourselves.”



Though Orndorff explained that he didn't want an average coffee shop. He wanted to offer more, which is why Pettaway Coffee will serve as a bar too.

“We've got two local brews on tap, we've got a real red wine on tap, we got a real white wine on tap,” Orndorff described.

They’ll also serve drinks that have zero alcohol.



“My wife and I did dry January together this year and I began to notice all the nonalcoholic options or lack thereof especially here in Arkansas, and just saw the need,” he added.



Orndorff and co-owner Aaron Long carefully crafted a menu that will fit any time of day and where they can create the same drinks with or without alcohol.

“One of our non-alcoholic drinks that's going to carry from any time we want our menu from like a coffee mini to non-alcoholic is an espresso old fashioned,” said Long.



Non-alcoholic drinks have been growing in popularity. According to Nielsen IQ in just a year, almost four hundred million dollars were spent on non-alcoholic drinks in the U.S.

“Even in the last week, we're finding out more and more how many distilleries or whatever are doing alternatives to the liquor,” he said.

The two are happy to tap into this growing market.

“We have the opportunity to change the culture around alcohol here in Arkansas and that's just extremely exciting,” said Orndorff.



More than anything they just want to provide a space that has something for everyone.