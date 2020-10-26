Gladys Trefny celebrated birthday 104 on Monday at St. John's Herr Estate in Lancaster County.

LITITZ, Pa. — To live to be 100-years-old is something most of us will never do.

Gladys Trefny has done that -- and has now seen four years past that century mark.

On Monday, Trefny was surprised by her St. John's Herr Estate community in Columbia with a socially distanced celebration for her 104th birthday.

The celebration included a small parade and balloons, as even the dreary weather couldn't dampen the spirits on Monday.

Trefny was born in Athens, New York in 1916, was a girl scout leader throughout her life, and served as a Sunday School teacher.

She said today has been a long time coming.

"I've waited a long time to get here!," Trefny chuckled. "But, I'm here! It doesn't feel any different, except for the party, and I'm happy about that!"