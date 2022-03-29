'I was shocked': Comedians react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

We've all seen Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, but one of the conversations around it is the safety of performers and how they plan to proceed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you somehow missed the Academy Awards, you missed a viral moment like none other. For comedians like Nate Williams, owner of The Nut House Comedy Lounge, he hasn't stopped thinking about it.

"Tell the comics just be on the lookout, maybe perform with a helmet on or something," Williams said. "The comical side started to pause for a second, it was just trying to figure out what was going on, so... I was shocked."

That moment, when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith's expense, is top of mind for Williams. It started as a joke – or at least felt like one – but it ended up with very real consequences.

"I mean, our job there is to entertain the crowd, entertain everybody," Williams said. "It's never to personally offend anybody."

With an event as televised as this, with someone as well known as Will Smith, it's got Williams thinking – there may be some consequences, even for him, because of this.

"Now we're like, what to say and what not to say without people getting to sensitive," he said. "Caught up in their feelings instead of coming to have a good time."

Chris Rock is someone that Williams can easily put himself in the shoes of. Williams is used to being up in front of crowds and hearing the rebuttals from unruly customers.

But Williams isn't the only one thinking about this. Wayne Iberg Jr. is the General Manager at the Loony Bin Comedy Club. He's still thinking about it too and said his staff is ready to step in if needed.

"I've been here three years. I've probably had to throw out maybe 150, 200 people," Iberg Jr. said. "People have to much alcohol, and then they wanna get chatty. We're like alright, well come chat outside."

Williams said they have security if necessary too. But he said they may start talking to people before shows.

"This is not our goal, to embarrass you guys, we're here to have a good time," Williams said. "Please, leave your feelings at the door, let's just have a good time."

So while conversations about how to make comedians safe are in the works, there's one thing that Iberg Jr. and Williams both know.

They're there to make you laugh, not to feel unsafe themselves.