Community Bakery whipping up famous sugar cookies in fight against breast cancer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Community Bakery in Little Rock is whipping up some delicious sugar cookies in an effort to fight against breast cancer.

"We just feel being part of the community, like our name Community Bakery, it was important for us to participate,” said John Brandenberger, owner of Community Bakery.

Walking inside Community Bakery in Downtown Little Rock, you'll smell all the delicious goodies, including freshly made sugar cookies, a recipe that's been around for decades.

"We are excited to carry on the tradition of the community bakery sugar cookie,” said Brandenberger.

The bakery has put together "Real Men Wear Pink" cookie kits, and each come with 12 sugar cookies, icing, and sprinkles that you can take home and decorate.

All proceeds go to the Real Men Wear Pink campaign, which is made up of local men impacted by cancer in some way.

The men, like Brandenberger, work during October to raise funds for breast cancer awareness month.

"It goes to what we call at the cancer society the pink line, so it's only for breast cancer research and improved treatment,” said Tammy Quick, development director with the American Cancer Society.

Quick said funding is needed to reach treatment goals, but it's equally important for these men to also raise awareness about the importance of getting routine screenings especially right now after 18 months of limited access to screenings during the pandemic.

"Early detection is key in survival rates, treatment and quality of life. So, I think it's important that we talk about it, talk about it all month,” said Quick.

Brandenberger’s goal is to sell 100 cookie kits, which would raise $3,000 for the Real Men Wear Pink campaign.

He also hopes when someone walks into his shop and sees the sea of pink, that it reminds them to get checked.

"Breast cancer impacts all of us, including me with some of my family members, my loved ones. This just gives us the opportunity to support, create awareness for October being breast cancer awareness month,” said Brandenberger.

Community Bakery is selling the cookie decorating kits through the end of October.