Plans underway to connect trails in Central Arkansas

In the next couple of years, hikers and mountain bikers can expect to see more trail connectivity just outside of Little Rock.

ROLAND, Ark. — Plans have been in the works to expand the trail system in Central Arkansas and it's all in an effort to attract more people to the area by connecting some out-of-the-way places.

"It's going to open up new ventures, not only for me, but for Arkansas as well," mountain biker, Michael Carr said.

He mountain bikes multiple times a week and usually goes to Northwest Arkansas to ride. Now that the new Blue Mountain trail opened in Roland recently, he doesn't have to travel so far.

"Now that places like this are opening up I expect people from you know, that area to come to Little Rock to, you know, check it out. And hopefully, Little Rock can grow in that department too," Carr added.

That's the plan for The Nature Conservancy and Central Arkansas Water.

Central Arkansas Water (CAW) now has $200,000 in grant money to connect several trails just outside of Little Rock.

"Those connector trails are going to connect the backside of Rattlesnake Ridge to Blue Mountain, and then Blue Mountain to the Bufflehead Bay trail. That's the purple one here," CAW Watershed Protection Manager, Raven Lawson said.

She explained that CAW owns about 25,000 acres of land and that's part of the reason why she wants more people to visit the area.

"We want to connect people to those resources, I want people to go out to those trails around Lake Maumelle and say, that's where my awesome drinking water comes from," Lawson described.

She also hopes people in Central Arkansas will take advantage of trails that are so close to home.

"The idea is that we can give more opportunities and expand recreation and other forms. By getting all these things connected a little more seamlessly and advertising them that way," she said.

"It just gives you you know, more options to ride and you know, see how beautiful Arkansas is," Carr said.

Hikers are welcome at all the trails, but Bufflehead Bay is specifically a hikers-only trail.

Lawson said it should take about two years to complete the connection.

If you visit the new Blue Mountain trail, The Nature Conservancy encourages you to park in the designated areas and not to create your own spot.