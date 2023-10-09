Construction to close N. James St. Bridge in Jacksonville for one year

Beginning in late October, construction will require the closure of the N. James Street Bridge in Jacksonville for about a year.

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — Beginning in late October, construction to widen Highway 67 to six lanes between Main Street and Vandenburg Blvd. in Jacksonville will require the closure of the N. James Street Bridge.

The closure is expected to last one year as crews work to demolish and reconstruct the overpass.

Additionally, the Highway 67 southbound N. James Street exit ramp, Exit 10A, will also be closed during this time.

According to ARDOT, detours will be in place to navigate around the closures, and additional details will be released once the exact date and detours have been confirmed.

Traffic will be controlled by traffic barriers, signs, and message boards. Drivers have been advised to exercise caution when traveling in the work zone and watch for slower traffic speeds.

Areas near the Interstate may experience noise impacts during nighttime hours as a result of the construction.

This project is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program and also includes improvements at the Gregory Street Interchange (Exit 10B), the Vandenberg Boulevard interchange (Exit 11), and the conversion of the Frontage roads from two-way to one-way.