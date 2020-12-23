Conway firefighters start receiving Pfizer vaccine, one of the first departments in Arkansas

Conway firefighters are fighting against COVID-19, becoming one of the first fire departments in the state to receive the vaccine.

CONWAY, Ark. — Some firefighters across Arkansas have started to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

"In order to effectively do our job, we have to mitigate risk," Captain Ty Ledbetter said.

Ledbetter said the fire department fit into the same group as healthcare workers for the Pfizer vaccine, allowing them to get it this early on. The shots were administered at Conway Regional.

"Not everybody got it. We were about 50/50," Ledbetter said.

This vaccine is a relief for many in the department. It offers an extra layer of protection while on the job.

"This vaccine is like our turnout gear that helps us go into a fire. This helps us go into people's homes and care for them while protecting us and protecting them," Ledbetter said.

Wade Marshall is the President of the Arkansas Professional Firefighters Association. He is encouraging every firefighter in the state to get one.

"We go into places where people don't socially distance or wear a mask," Marshall said. "You have a lot of firefighters when you live together in fire stations, we're around each other and sometimes in very close quarters. It's not always possible to social distance."

He said each county has chosen how to distribute the vaccine and who gets it first. He expects the vaccine to be available to every fire department in the state by the end of January. Marshall said El Dorado Fire Department has also started receiving doses.

"The Benton fire department is going to receive the vaccinations in the first week of January."

Ledbetter received his first dose Tuesday.

"No sore arm. I got a band-aid and a sticker," he said.

He hopes by first responders getting the vaccine, it will encourage others to do the same.

"It was nothing. It was really anti-climactic. It was really exciting for me personally knowing that this vaccine can help us defeat this virus," Ledbetter said.