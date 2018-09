The Conway Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 28-year-old early Thursday morning.

The department tweeted that it is investigating the death of Undra Lambert, who was shot and killed around 2:00 a.m. on Thursday at an apartment complex on Market Plaza Drive.

No one has been arrested at this time.

CPD is investigating the shooting death of 28 year old Undra Lambert. It happened shortly before 2 am Thursday morning at an apartment complex on Market Plaza Drive. No arrests have been made. Call 450-6130 with info or text a tip to CRIMES use the keyword Conway & your tip.

If you have any information, you are asked to call (501) 450-6130 or text a tip to CRIMES using the keyword Conway along with your tip.

