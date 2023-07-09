Conway police search for runaway teen

The Conway Police Department is looking for a runaway 16-year-old boy last seen on September 5, 2023.

CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of a 16-year-old boy.

Aiden Jones was last seen leaving his residence on September 5, 2023, around 130 p.m. He has black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a gray hoodie and gray pants with gray and white Nike shoes.

Authorities said Aiden "is believed to be staying with a currently unidentified friend and had been planning on running away from home."

Jones is 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 140 pounds.