Conway police search for runaway teen

CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of a 16-year-old boy.
Aiden Jones was last seen leaving his residence on September 5, 2023, around 130 p.m. He has black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a gray hoodie and gray pants with gray and white Nike shoes.
Authorities said Aiden "is believed to be staying with a currently unidentified friend and had been planning on running away from home."
Jones is 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 140 pounds.
Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at (501) 450-6120 or dial 911 in an emergency.