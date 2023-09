The Conway Police Department announced that their SWAT team will be conducting training exercises on Monday, September 4.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Police Department announced on Sunday evening that their SWAT team will be conducting training exercises on Monday, September 4.

According to reports, the exercises will be done at the Baptist Health hospital on 1555 Exchange Avenue in Conway beginning from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

There will be a large presence of police officers and emergency vehicles in the area, but they urge the public to not be alarmed.