Two arrested in Conway shooting that left one injured

The Conway Police Department has made two arrests in a shooting that left an 18-year-old injured on Monday.

CONWAY, Ark. — At around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, the Conway Police Department responded to multiple reports of shots fired at the Glenrock Apartment Complex on Dave Ward Dive.

According to reports, once officers arrived they found an 18-year-old suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

As they investigated, officers took both 19-year-old Roderick Garlington and 20-year-old Endrick Theodore into custody.

Both males are being held at the Faulkner County Detention Center.

Garlington is being charged with aggravated robbery and Theodore faces charges of possession of drugs and firearms and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.