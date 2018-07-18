CONWAY, Ark. (KTHV) - Two teens were arrested on July 16 in connection to the disappearance of Elvia Fragstein. They were facing charges of kidnapping and theft of property initially. On July 18, new capital murder charges were announced by the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office.

Tacori D. Mackrell, 18, and Robert Lee Smith Jr., 16, are accused of kidnapping Elvia Fragstein from a TJ Maxx in Conway on July 7, stealing her car and killing her.

Smith Jr. will be charged as an adult.

Fragstein's body was found on July 11 along a road in Jefferson County. Her car was discovered, burned and dismantled, on July 17 near the 300 block of North Elm Street in Pine Bluff, near Lake Pine Bluff.

The teens are being held at the Faulkner County Detention Center.

The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, 20th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Conway Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are all working on the case.

